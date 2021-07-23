Hubert Davis receives final approval of coaching contract by UNC

Hubert Davis flashes a smile as he fields questions from reporters after he was introduced at the new head basketball coach a the University of North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Davis a former North Carolina player and an assistant coach for Roy Williams, replaces Williams who retired last week following 18 years as head coach. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Board of Governors approved new North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis’ contract on Thursday, nearly four months after Davis took over for Roy Williams.

Davis, who was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels, signed a five-year deal with a base salary for $400,000 per year. The contract runs through June 30, 2026. The News & Observer previously reported details of the contract in mid-April. The document was signed by Davis and other UNC officials in late April.

The 24-member Board of Governors had a regularly scheduled meeting in May but didn’t approve Davis’ contract until Thursday at its regular July meeting. The group did not meet for a regular meeting in June. Thursday’s meetings took place via video conference and live stream and in Chapel Hill, according to the agenda.

The deal includes performance bonuses for winning the regular-season and conference tournament titles, as well as for participation in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament bonuses grow for each victory, culminating in a $250,000 bonus for winning the national title. There are other bonuses for coach of the year awards and academic success by the team.

Davis’ bonuses are capped at $1.075 million per year.

Davis will receive $600,000 in supplemental income through June 2022 with that amount growing by $100,000 each year of the contract. He also receives $50,000 for expenses in “to advance the Program.”

He will also receive $500,000 per year from Learfield Communications and $250,000 from Nike, which both have contracts with the university’s athletic department.

Davis signed his contract in late April. The former Tar Heel and NBA player was elevated to head coach at his alma mater on April 5.

This story is developing and will be updated.