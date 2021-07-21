North Carolina reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 10% positive tests

North Carolina is back to reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day after a two-day drop, according to Wednesday’s update to the DHHS North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard.

The state reported 1,434 new cases and an almost 10% positivity rate on Wednesday, a significant increase compared to Tuesday’s 871 cases and Monday’s 734. From July 15 to 18, there were over 1,000 new cases every day.

There are currently 694 people hospitalized in North Carolina, a figure which has increased every day since July 9.

Positivity rates have also been slowly increasing. The News & Observer reported that the positivity rates on July 15 and 16 were less than 5%, but jumped to almost 6% on July 17 and 8% on July 18 before dropping back to 7.4% on Monday. Tuesday’s rate was 8.8%.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials set a target positive rate of 5%. Below that rate is thought to mean that spread of the virus is slowing.

Durham County currently has 26,092 total cases, while Orange County has 8,693 and Wake County has 90,645.

Vaccine rates in the Triangle are higher than the statewide average, with the three counties having vaccinated 57%, 66% and 59% of their populations, respectively. Spread is lower in these counties, with 38, 34 and 46 cases per 100,000 people in Durham, Orange and Wake counties.

The N&O reported that 99% of cases across the state since May have been among those who haven’t been vaccinated. Additionally, 98% of all hospitalizations in North Carolina have been people who are not fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.