Hiring issues impact NC Zoo, with some exhibits closed

At the same time the North Carolina Zoo is seeing a huge increase in visitors compared with last year, it's struggling to find staff to keep all of its exhibits open.

“Like just about every other business out there, we’re having difficulty finding applicants,” Diane Villa, director of communications and marketing for the Asheboro zoo, told The Courier-Tribune.

Most attractions are open, but certain features like an obstacle course and feeding activities have remained closed, the newspaper reported.

Villa said 20 people recently turned out for a job fair with dozens of open positions. She said the zoo is partnering with other organizations that hold job fairs and is advertising locally to try to find applicants.

Many of the jobs at the zoo are part time, temporary and pay about $10 to $12 per hour.