COVID survivor from Charlotte area is second to win NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery

A Charlotte-area woman is the second person to win North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination lottery, the state announced Thursday.

Natalie Everett of Pineville received a $1 million prize in the second Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash drawing held on July 7. Jessica Klima, 16, of Greensboro won the second $125,000 Summer Cash 4 College scholarship for post-secondary education.

Evertt, who previously had COVID-19, said she did a lot of research before getting vaccinated.

“I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent me from getting the virus again,” she said in a news release from the state.

Klima, who says she wants to be a physical therapist, told state officials the scholarship money will allow her to help others following college. She was inspired to get vaccinated after learning her parents received their vaccinations against COVID-19, Kilma said.

“These life-saving vaccines are our path out of the pandemic and we are making progress one shot at a time,” said Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release.

The first two winners of the North Carolina lottery were announced on June 28. Shelly Wyramon, 45, of Forsyth received a $1 million prize, and 14-year-old Vania Bazan Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, won the Cash 4 College prize.

NC vaccine lottery drawings

Who’s eligible? North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win $1 million in cash. In addition, four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win a $125,000 529 account for post-secondary education. Anyone vaccinated on or after June 10 is entered twice for each drawing.

When are the drawings? Drawings started June 23 and are held every other Wednesday until Aug. 4. The winner announced the following week. The next drawing is scheduled for July 21.

