This North Carolina city ranks among the nation’s best for Gen Z. Here’s why

An aerial view showing the high-rises in downtown Raleigh, June 16, 2021. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s best places for people in Generation Z, a new report finds.

The Raleigh metropolitan area ranks No. 9 on a list of regions most attractive for teens and younger adults, according to results published Thursday from the real estate website CommercialCafe.

To come up with the findings, CommercialCafe said it studied the country’s 50 largest metro areas and found data about 15- to 24-year-olds. Using figures from the U.S. government and the BroadbandNow website, analysts evaluated internet access, population trends, jobs, income and colleges in each location.

The Raleigh area earned a top spot in the nationwide rankings after it received nods for its high-speed internet and low unemployment rate.

But the region ranked near the middle of the pack for income per capita and the percentage of the population that’s in Gen Z. The Raleigh metro was also just about average for regional price parity, which measures how costs compare to the national average, according to CommercialCafe.

Also in the report, Raleigh scored lower than most other cities for college and entertainment options. The metro is home to 15 colleges, while some other regions that placed in the top 10 had dozens of higher education institutions.

The findings come as experts say people in Gen Z are looking for steady opportunities.

“Generation Z is more likely to value financial stability and safety after seeing the difficulties of the Great Recession as they were growing up,” CommercialCafe said. “As such, Gen Zers might also look to invest in their future and emphasize metros that offer education and career opportunities when deciding where to move.”

It’s not the first time a North Carolina city has been named a desirable place for people in Gen Z.

In February, the college town of Greenville was ranked the nation’s No. 1 place for younger adults looking to rent. RentCafé honored the Eastern North Carolina city after it reviewed rental applications, McClatchy News reported.

North Carolina cities are attracting people from other generations, too.

Earlier this year, the town of Cary — just west of Raleigh — was recognized for being a popular place for millennials on the move. On another list, Cary and Charlotte were named two of the top destinations for U.S. retirees, McClatchy News reported.

In the most recent CommercialCafe study, Charlotte was the only other North Carolina-based metro on the list and earned a No. 24 spot.

Overall, Boston was named the top city for people in Gen Z. Las Vegas landed on the bottom of the list.