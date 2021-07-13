After avoiding capture for months, a couple arrested in killing of NC woman

Six months to the day since the fatal shooting of a North Carolina woman, a fugitive couple suspected in the killing were arrested over 1,700 miles away, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tangela Parker, 50, and Eric Parker, 62, in Phoenix after Hickory police received tips about their whereabouts.

The couple from Alexander County are accused in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting death of Phelifia Marlow, 51, inside TCS Designs in Hickory.

Witnesses said the shooting happened a few days after a dispute between Marlow and Tangela, who were both employees at the furniture store, according to the U.S. Marshals.

On Tuesday afternoon, a fugitive task force approached a home in Phoenix where the Parkers were residing under the alias names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon, according to a U.S. Marshal Service release.

The Parkers, who were considered armed and dangerous, were last seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a beige 2019 Honda CR-V with a North Carolina tag. The same vehicle was found at the home in Phoenix, according to U.S. marshals.

“I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian,” said Chris Edge, acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.

Tangela Parker is charged with first-degree murder, and Eric Parker is charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, police said.

A reward for information leading to their arrests was set at $10,000 by U.S. Marshals Service in February.