Officials: 75-year-old one of two dead in house fire

A 75-year-old man is one of two people killed in a house fire, according to officials in North Carolina’s capital city.

Raleigh police said Hampton Madison Bunch, 75, was identified as one of the two victims in Tuesday morning’s fire, news outlets reported. Raleigh Fire Capt. Jim Pearce says firefighters pulled one person from the fire and took them to the hospital, but they died from their injuries.

Pearce said. another person was found in the house, but could not be rescued. The fire also displaced one person, according to a news release.

The fire occurred just before 2 a.m. at a location on the city's south side, officials said.

The fire department declared the house uninhabitable after 75 percent of it was damaged. An investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire.