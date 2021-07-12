Man still seeking pardon, compensation after leaving prison

A North Carolina man who served 26 years in prison for a murder he said he didn't commit is still seeking a pardon and compensation.

Dontae Sharpe told The Raleigh News & Observer on Friday that he wants to be able to support a family that includes his daughter and two grandchildren.

He said he also wants to help out his mother after she spent her savings sending him money in prison and trying to prove his innocence.

“The monetary part, that was the most difficult part of being released,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe was 19 when he was sent to prison for the 1994 murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe. He maintained his innocence throughout, and the NAACP argued for his release for years.

He was released from a Pitt County courtroom in 2019 when a judge ordered a new trial at the end of a hearing. The prosecutor then said she wouldn’t pursue a retrial.

Theresa Newman is a lawyer who represented Sharpe and a professor emerita at the Duke University Law School. She said that a person who receives a pardon can apply to the state for monetary compensation. It has a cap of $750,000.

North Carolina's governor currently holds the power to trigger compensation by granting a pardon. A bill in the North Carolina Statehouse would extend the power to trigger compensation to courts.