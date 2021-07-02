North Carolina

Police: 4 found fatally shot after fire, possible explosion

The Associated Press

LENOIR, N.C.

A man shot his father and two sisters before setting the home they were in on fire and turning the gun on himself, police said Thursday.

The Lenoir Police Department said in a news release that Ronald James Ward, 29, shot Emily Grace Ward, 15; Katlyn Nichole Ward, 18; and Ronald Albert Ward, 58, on Wednesday before he set the house on fire and shot himself.

Lenoir fire and police officials and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations continue to investigate the incident. Police said all four bodies have been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said no suspects are being sought.

