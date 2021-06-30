Interim leader of NJ university gets job on permanent basis

The interim president of a private Roman Catholic university in New Jersey will take over the job on a permanent basis.

Felician University in Rutherford announced the appointment of James Crawford III on Monday. He becomes the sixth president in the school's history.

Crawford was named interim leader last September. He served in the Navy for more than 30 years, retiring as an admiral. He also served as a Judge Advocate General.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Crawford graduated from Belmont Abbey College and earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina. He holds a Master of Laws degree in ocean and coastal law from the University of Miami and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.