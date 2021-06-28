Flying out of RDU for July 4? Here’s what travelers should know about holiday weekend

Travelers who plan to fly out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport this July Fourth weekend should expect long wait times and increased passenger traffic as the airport might have its busiest week since COVID-19 emerged last year, airport officials said Monday.

RDU Airport expects to see around 224,000 total passengers in the travel week that runs from July 2 to 8. That’s about 200% higher than the same week last year when much of the country remained shut down.

If you’re heading out of town, here’s what you need to know.

How busy will the airport be this weekend?

The busiest travel days this holiday weekend will be Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5, with the airport expecting to see more than 36,000 total passengers on each day. The expected traffic levels are higher than what RDU experienced over Memorial Day weekend’s peak days.

Leisure travel has shown to recover faster than corporate travel, as people return to the airport to travel for vacation or to visit family and friends, said Crystal Feldman, vice president of communications, government and community affairs at the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. She spoke Monday at a press briefing on the upcoming holiday weekend.

Feldman said the airport has seen slow yet steady growth in travel, with large spikes over the holiday weekend. The airport set a pandemic record for monthly passenger volume in March this year, and then again in April and in May.

In July, the airport will fly to 43 of 57 destinations served prior to pandemic. As federal and international coronavirus travel restrictions have eased, several airlines announced plans earlier in June to soon resume nonstop flights to Europe and Canada through RDU.

The effects of the pandemic on the aviation industry caused RDU passenger traffic to drop by as much as 97% compared to 2019, Feldman said. Today, the airport has recovered to about 65% of 2019 levels.

“We remain hopeful about the airport’s recovery process, but a complete recovery could be several years away,” Feldman said.

How early should I get to the airport?

The sharp increase in passenger volume could translate to longer wait times, particularly during early morning hours.

Guests are recommended to arrive at least two hours before departure time and to book parking in advance online using ParkRDU.com.

What about the worker shortage?

American Airlines recently canceled dozens of previously scheduled flights in July across the country due to low staffing, bad weather and a growing demand for air travel. In the Triangle, the airline is the second busiest by passenger volume.

Feldman said while there is a worker shortage nationwide, RDU has not seen widespread issues. She recommends travelers visit RDU.com or check with their airline before coming to the airport.

Parking options

Customers who book parking through ParkRDU will have a contactless experience and save money, Feldman said. Online booking offers the lowest rates available for the lot of choice, she said.

The airport will also soon modify accepted payment methods for parking facilities. Starting July 7, ParkRDU will go cashless and eliminate interactions between parking attendants and guests in the payment process.

Self-service kiosks and drive-up pay stations will continue to accept all major credit cards, and guests without credit cards can use kiosks accessible before the security checkpoint in Terminal 2.

RDU reopened one of its remote parking lots ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend amid rebounds in air travel.

Do I need to wear a mask?

Feldman said individuals are required to wear a face covering at all times at the airport and aboard aircrafts to comply with the federal mandate in place until Sept. 13. RDU has a team of employees to ensure compliance with the mandate.

New food options

The airport is working to open other amenities closed during the pandemic. Guests can now grab pastries and sandwiches at local favorite La Farm Bakery & Cafe, newly opened and located just past security checkpoint in Terminal 2.

