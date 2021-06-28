Dangerous rip currents likely on NC coast as tropical disturbance moves over Atlantic

A disturbance in the Atlantic poses rip current risks in North Carolina, forecasters said. National Hurricane Center

Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a disturbance churns off the Atlantic coast.

Rip currents are possible through Monday evening along parts of the Outer Banks and other tourist spots, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a “high” risk of rip currents in coastal New Hanover and Pender counties, near Wilmington and the South Carolina border. People in those areas are encouraged to avoid swimming or to swim near lifeguards because life-threatening conditions are possible, the weather service said.

A “heightened” rip current risk is in other parts of Eastern North Carolina. “The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout, and Crystal Coast beaches” could see dangerous conditions, according to forecasters.

“The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide,” which is at about 5 p.m. Monday, forecasters said.

Rip currents are channels of water that have the potential to bring swimmers offshore. If you get caught in one, officials urge you to swim parallel to the shoreline until you get out of the rip current.

Disturbance off the coast

The rip current threat comes as a low-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean could become better organized on Monday. If that happens, tropical depression or storm advisories may be issued, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The low is forecast to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, and the system should reach the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia by this evening,” forecasters said as of 8 a.m. Monday.

A few inches of rain could fall in those areas through Tuesday.