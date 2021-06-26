Divers resume search for person who fell off tube on Lake Norman and never resurfaced

Emergency crews planned to resume their search on Saturday morning for a person who fell off an inner tube on Lake Norman and never resurfaced.

Charlotte .Fire Department divers joined responders from lake area fire departments in the search on Friday night. All of the departments used sonar in an area off Staghorn Court in Cornelius, a fire official told reporters at the scene.

About 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a “watercraft distress” scene involving a person missing from a pontoon boat, a fire official told reporters at the scene,.

The Cornelius Fire Department was leading the search, with help from the Huntersville, Sherrills Ford, Denver and Charlotte fire departments. The six agencies are all performing sonar searches.

“We are actively searching,” Cornelius Fire Capt. E.J. McCormick told Observer news partner WBTV on Friday night. “We have search-and-rescue grids set up. If the person was thrown off the boat, whatever they were being on, we can search that area if they’re lost. We’re actively searching underwater areas as well.”

The person wasn’t wearing a life jacket, WSOC reported. A rental boat was pulling the person on the tube, according to the station.

This is a developing story.

*WATER RESCUE* Our Station 2 is assisting Cornelius, East Lincoln, @DenverFireDept & @CharlotteFD with the search for a missing person on Lake Norman, in the area of Staghorn Court (Cornelius). Please avoid the area and #Yield to any responding agencies. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 26, 2021

*WATER RESCUE UPDATE* Crews continue searching on Lake Norman. Cornelius Fire is command, adding Sherills Ford Fire & Rescue to the call. Continue to avoid the area & #Yield to responding crews. Picture attached is of the HFD fire boat responding earlier this evening (8:30pm). https://t.co/jgULLKgQwZ pic.twitter.com/2kYc4HAwh7 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 26, 2021