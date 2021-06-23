UNC’s student body president requests trustee vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure

UNC-Chapel Hill Student Body President Lamar Richards was sworn in as a member of the UNC-CH Board of Trustees on Thursday, May 20th, 2021. Provided by Lamar Richards

UNC-Chapel Hill Student Body President Lamar Richards, who is also a member of the campus Board of Trustees, formally requested a special board meeting to discuss and take formal action on the tenure application of Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Richards said Wednesday he’s making this petition “for the sake of our University’s future, not as the sole corrective measure for inclusion efforts on campus but as the first step to ignite this critical phase of bolstering inclusion for Carolina.”

He asked that the meeting be held by or on June 30.

Hannah-Jones was scheduled to start her job as the Knight Chair for Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC-CH on July 1, but her legal team notified the university she will not join the faculty unless she has tenure. The board’s failure to give her tenure has prompted protests and nationwide criticism that the decision was based on race, politics and her work on The 1619 Project.

For weeks, her tenure appointment has been in the hands of trustees who vote on and approve tenure for faculty. Board Chair Richard Stevens has not called a special meeting, despite public pressure. He could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Campus President’s Council meeting

Richards’ request could initiate a special meeting if at least six members of the board make formal written requests, according to UNC-CH policy. Board Secretary Teresa Artis Neal or Assistant Secretary Clayton Somers must call a special meeting to be held within 10 days of receipt of the sixth letter.

Richards’ letter comes hours before he hosts the inaugural Campus President’s Council meeting virtually Wednesday evening to discuss ongoing university issues. He’s invited UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to attend.

Richards has been vocal about his frustrations with how UNC-CH handles issues related to race and equity, as well as the campus environment for students of color.

In his first month on the job as president and student trustee, Richards criticized board members and university leaders over Black journalist Hannah-Jones not getting tenure. He is discouraging future students, faculty and staff from coming to Carolina. He also played an active role in campus discussions about COVID-19 protocols and is an advocate for student mental health, with a particular focus on Black students.

On Tuesday, Richards tweeted that the Hannah-Jones tenure situation is “not the first instance of the silencing of Black voices” and UNC-CH not supporting Black and underrepresented students. He asked UNC Twitter to share other issues on or around campus affecting those students, for example needing a physical space on campus to build community.

In a Twitter thread Wednesday, Richards reiterated that this is about more than tenure and called on the entire university community supporting Hannah-Jones to do more.

“And these same departments, centers, and groups that are writing these letters supporting a vote on tenure need to also be at the table when it comes time to review diversity + inclusion efforts department by department, center by center,” Richards tweeted. “DEI work is for the ENTIRE University.”

For weeks, professional journalists, scholars and UNC-CH faculty, alumni and students have defended Hannah-Jones and demanded that the board grant her tenure immediately. The national controversy stems from criticism that race, politics and Hannah-Jones’s work on The 1619 Project are behind the board’s decisions. The project, which was published in The New York Times, explores the legacy and history of Black Americans and slavery.