North Carolina

Test rules out man who said he might be missing Michigan boy

The Associated Press

LIVONIA, Mich.

A DNA sample from a man hasn't solved the disappearance of a 4-year-old boy at a suburban Detroit shopping mall nearly 30 years ago, police said.

A test has ruled out a man who stepped forward in 2019 and said he could be D’Wan Sims, Livonia police said Wednesday.

D’Wan's mother told investigators they were shopping at Wonderland Mall in Livonia when he disappeared, two weeks before Christmas in 1994. Surveillance video, however, showed the Detroit woman inside the mall but not her son, police said.

Dwanna Wiggins moved to Durham, North Carolina, where she died last December.

“Our hope is he’s alive,” Capt. Tom Goralski said. “But the reality of it is we have to consider all options. If anyone has any information on either his whereabouts or what really happened back then, we want to hear it.”

In 1994, hundreds of tips poured in as state police and the FBI joined the investigation. Dogs, horses and all-terrain vehicles were used to search for D’Wan.

“I can tell you that not one person who worked on that investigation believed her story,” former Livonia police Chief Robert Stevenson said last year.

  Comments  

Health Care

NC election bills unlikely to become laws after Senate votes

June 17, 2021 8:37 AM

National

North Carolina governor grants pardon to ex-death row inmate

June 17, 2021 8:37 AM

National Politics

Police: N Carolina man hit police cars, sparked chase

June 17, 2021 8:38 AM

Business

Veterans’ tax exemption expanded in bill clearing NC House

June 17, 2021 8:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service