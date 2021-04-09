North Carolina woman thought she’d been scammed, then called lottery. She won big.

Janique Ebanks of Concord thought she’d been scammed. The caller said she’d won the $100,00 prize in the 2021 Multiply the Cash Second-Chance drawing, NC lottery officials said Friday.

So she called lottery headquarters in Raleigh and learned, yes, it was true.

“You know, I didn’t believe it at first,” Ebanks told officials when she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday, according to a lottery news release. “I thought, ‘This must be a scam!’ I had to call and verify.”

Ebanks beat over 30 million entries in the April 7 drawing, according to the lottery. The odds of her win weren’t available on Friday.

After taxes, she took home $70,750, officials said. She didn’t say what she’ll do with the earnings.

Eight players won $5,000, and 25 won $500, officials said.

Winners of second-chance drawings are notified via phone or email.

The next 2021 Multiply The Cash second-chance drawing is June 9.