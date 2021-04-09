North Carolina

UNC-Chapel Hill seeking final submissions to rename campus buildings with racist ties

UNC-Chapel Hill is getting closer to renaming three campus buildings that were named for individuals with ties to white supremacy and racism.

The Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Naming University Facilities and Units met Thursday to discuss potential names that will be sent to the chancellor and then to the UNC-CH Board of Trustees for approval.

In March, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz asked the community to submit ideas to rename Aycock Residence Hall, the Daniels Building and the Carr Building. The deadline for people to make online submissions was Friday.

The board voted to remove the names of Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr and Josephus Daniels from their respective buildings last summer. The decision came after mounting pressure and protests from students, faculty and alumni and as the Black Lives Matter movement put a new national spotlight on removing Confederate monuments and building names tied to racism.

These men “occupied high positions of influence and public trust” and used that power against Black people, according to the university’s Commission on History, Race & A Way Forward, which asked for the name changes.

Guskiewicz has said he’s grateful to the students, faculty and staff who have advocated for these changes, and he expects the buildings to be renamed before the fall semester.

The university said there is a “high bar” for a name to be considered as a building name. That includes a commitment to teaching, research and public service; having been historically underrepresented; and having a “demonstrated positive impact” on the campus and community.

Nearly 30 names on the Honorific Naming Registry have been submitted so far. The naming committee will narrow down the list to six nominations. The chancellor will then consider those names to recommend to the Board of Trustees.

The following names, and their accomplishments, are among those being considered.

Profile Image of Kate Murphy
Kate Murphy
Kate Murphy covers higher education for The News & Observer. Previously, she covered higher education for the Cincinnati Enquirer on the investigative and enterprise team and USA Today Network. Her work has won state awards in Ohio and Kentucky and she was recently named a 2019 Education Writers Association finalist for digital storytelling. Support my work with a digital subscription
