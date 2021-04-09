Is that yellow dust going to kill you? Everything you need to know about pollen in NC.

There is an actual haze over North Carolina cities this spring as the state is in the midst of its annual release of pollen.

If you’re one of the people who suffers itchy eyes and a runny nose, going outside right now could be a challenge.

There are steps you can take to avoid the worst impacts of this annual event, though. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is pollen the worst?

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality measures pollen at the Nature Research Center in Downtown Raleigh. Typically, the highest counts are recorded between the last week of March and the second week of April, Zaynab Nasif, a DEQ spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

The time of day also matters.

Dr. Saira Sheikh of the UNC Division of Rheumatology, Allergy & Immunology, said pollen counts are typically the highest between 5 and 10 a.m.

Pollen counts peak around mid-day and fall into the evening, Sheikh added.

“Pick a time of the day when the pollen counts are not as high so you’re not feeling worsening symptoms,” Sheikh said.

And, Sheikh added, it is a good idea to stay inside when it is windy and right before thunderstorms because the kinds of pollen that cause allergies are blowing everywhere.

Is this year worse than usual?

The highest pollen count this year at DEQ’s testing station was 7,231 grains on Sunday, Nasif wrote in an email.

Between 2015 and 2020, Nasif wrote, the maximum value each year is typically between 6,000 and 10,000 grains, meaning this year’s high is “in line with those ranges.”

Monday, the day with the most pollen in the air so far this year, had the 11th-highest pollen count since 2002, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Days that had higher pollen values included March 30 and March 31 of 2020.

How can I track pollen counts?

DEQ makes the pollen count from its Raleigh station available to the public. Each day data is collected, the department sends an update from www.twitter.com/NCpollen and historical data is available at the department’s website.

Is the pollen I see everywhere making me sick?

No, Sheikh said.

The yellow pine pollen that is everywhere like a springtime snow shower is generally too large to affect allergies.

“But that’s a critical sign that the pollen is in the air,” Sheikh said.

The kinds of pollen that tend to cause allergies in North Carolina include American beech, river birch, hickory oak and yellow poplar.

“If you have any of these trees in your yard and you’re close to a tree, you’re 10 times as likely to have symptoms as if the tree was across the street from you,” Sheikh said.

How can I protect myself from pollen?

Avoid going outside when pollen is the worst, Sheikh said.

“The pollen really is so bad out that if you can, avoid the pollen,” Sheikh said.

Sheikh also recommended that people take their shoes off to avoid tracking pollen inside and taking a shower at night to rinse a day’s worth of pollen out of your hair.

Pets, especially those that spend time outside, can also bring pollen back indoors with them. Sheikh recommended avoiding letting the animals come into parts of the house, if at all possible.

“Really, maybe don’t have your dog sleep in your bed right now because they are bringing all of that in from outside,” Sheikh said.

If those steps don’t work, Sheikh said, a long-lasting antihistamine could work.

And if that doesn’t help, Sheikh said, a person should see an allergist or immunologist.

“It’s not ‘just’ environmental allergies,” Sheikh said. “It’s an important problem that’s impacting your health and you need to seek out ways or expertise or see a doctor so you get on the road to feeling better.”