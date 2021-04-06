Terrified kids scream and cry as pit bull attacks horse pulling their carriage ride

A woman steering a horse-drawn carriage ride was a hero for trying to fend off a pit bull that repeatedly attacked her horse in a North Carolina park, the owner of the carriage ride company said.

Terrified children on the ride screamed and cried when the dog continually bit the draft horse in its face and legs Saturday in Cane Creek Park in Waxhaw, North Carolina, in Union County, according to a video of the encounter posted on YouTube.

By Tuesday afternoon, the video had 65,800 views.

The video shows the horse eventually kicking the dog away with one of its massive hind hooves. The dog stumbles and collapses as a person clutches it on the ground, according to the 3-minute, 18-second video.

The driver, Amanda Medlin Underwood, “risked her life to protect the riders and the horse, Miss Charlotte,” company owner Bridger Medlin posted on Facebook.

Underwood was able to jump down and “get the carriage riders off the carriage safely while fighting off the attacking dog,” Medlin said. “She is a hero and the sole reason Charlotte is alive and the passengers are SAFE!”

Medlin posted a plea for donations to help with Underwood’s medical expenses. The post does not give details about the extent of her injuries. Medlin could not be immediately reached by the Observer.

Medlin owns Southern Breezes Carriages & Charlotte Center City Carriage Tours, which provides carriage rides in Cane Creek Park as a Union County vendor, according to a county Parks & Recreation social media post.

The dog belonged to a park visitor, according to the post. No charges have been announced against the owner of the dog.

“Our park staff is working with authorities to provide support as needed,” according to the county Parks & Recreation post.

Medlin said donations to help Underwood with medical expenses can be made on Venmo @Amanda-Underwood-34 and on Pay Pal at https://www.paypal.me/AUgoldenlasso.

As for Miss Charlotte, the horse “will eventually heal,” Bridger Medlin posted. “Unfortunately her beautiful face will forever carry battle scars!”

The video drew nearly 1,000 comments by late Tuesday afternoon.

Some vilified pit bulls in general.

“Doing what they were bred for,” a man wrote.

“I’m so sick of people and their out-of-control aggressive dogs,” a woman posted.

Others said the dogs are friendly by nature and blamed owners for training some to be dangerous.

Still others on social media ignored that age-old debate, instead praising Underwood and the calmness of her horse.

“I applaud this wonderful woman’s quick-thinking and bravery,” a woman posted about Underwood.