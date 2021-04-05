1 in 4 NC adults now fully vaccinated against COVID

Over 2 million people in North Carolina, as of Monday, are now fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

That’s over a quarter of the adult population in the state, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Those fully vaccinated have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Of the over 2 million people vaccinated, 141,561 (roughly 7%) have received the J&J vaccine.

Currently, only health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, essential workers and those with certain medical conditions can receive the vaccine in North Carolina.

But starting Wednesday, all adults will be eligible for the vaccine.

North Carolina first started offering vaccines in mid-December, shortly after the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were authorized for emergency use.

New cases and hospitalizations start to go back down

DHHS reported 6,401 new cases over Easter weekend.

The numbers are those reported since Thursday, as the state did not update COVID-19 metrics on Good Friday, a state holiday.

There were no updates on Saturday or Sunday either. DHHS stopped giving weekend updates on March 26.

Daily new cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday were all below 1,900. Prior to Saturday, new cases were over 1,900 for three straight days.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 1,675 new cases per day, a decrease from the 1,826 reported Thursday.

Hospitalizations due to the virus decreased from 983 on Thursday to 907 on Monday.

Percent positive remains stable

Among the tests reported Saturday, the latest day with available data, 6% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 5.3% of tests as positive per day.

State health officials have said a rate of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

The state has hovered around that mark over the last few weeks.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday, with changes since Thursday*:

Total cases: 922,560 (+6,401)

Deaths: 12,173 (+37)

Tests: 11,509,107 (+128,379)

People hospitalized: 907 (-76)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 216 (-10)

Available ICU beds: 688 (+116)

Available inpatient beds: 6,496 (+1,390)

Patients on ventilators: 852 (-11)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

*DHHS did not update COVID-19 metrics on Good Friday, a state holiday. There were no updates on Saturday or Sunday either as DHHS began updating statewide metrics Monday through Friday only on March 26.

Vaccine statistics reported Monday:

First doses arrived: 2,653,920

First doses administered: 2,594,304 (98%)

Second doses arrived: 1,857,745

Second doses administered: 1,694,794 (91%)

Single-shot doses arrived: 165,500

Single-shot doses administered: 115,084 (70%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 550,760

Second doses administered: 228,852

Single-shot doses administered: 26,477

Total doses arrived: 1,043,110

Total doses administered: 806,089 (77%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 5,210,271

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,065,207

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 30%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 19.7%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 38.4%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 25.2%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.7% (3.5%)

Black or African American: 15.6% (23.1%)

White: 72.7% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 3.4% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 89.4% (90.2%)