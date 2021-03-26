NC now providing free home COVID test kits to high-risk populations

North Carolina started providing free, home COVID-19 test kits Friday to people on food assistance and those with disabilities.

The program, a partnership between the state and Labcorp, has 35,000 available home tests, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests are aimed at individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed and are members of these eligible populations:

▪ Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

▪ People with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that affect their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites

“We need to bring testing to where people are,” said Natalie Ivanov, North Carolina’s COVID-19 testing co-lead, in an interview with The N&O.

“There’s still that gap we saw for folks who might have difficulty getting to a testing event or a health care provider,” she said.

The 35,000 kits in the pilot program are a starting point, Ivanov said.

The state may expand eligibility depending on demand over the next few weeks and feedback from health providers.

To order a home COVID-19 test kit, go to pixel.labcorp.com/nc.

Test kits are shipped overnight via FedEx, according to DHHS. Kits cannot be shipped internationally.

How the test kit works

The test kit includes instructions on how to register the kit online.

The swab in the kit can then be used to collect a testing sample.

After collecting the sample, the kit must be mailed back for testing.

Test results can then be found online one to two days later.