‘Suspicious-looking military activity’ is expected in 24 NC counties. Here’s why

Local law enforcement warns that hundreds of military personnel will descend on North Carolina over the next two weeks for a Special Forces training exercise that involves fake gunfire and guerrilla fighters.

U.S. Army officials said the unconventional warfare exercise “resembles extreme role playing” with students in training firing blank rounds while working with Fort Bragg soldiers who will be acting as guerrilla fighters, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post Monday.

The training is scheduled from March 26 to April 9, the sheriff’s office said, citing a statement from U.S. Army officials.

Staging will happen largely on private land in 24 counties across the state — including Chatham, Harnett and Wake counties in the Triangle.

It also encompasses several counties in the Charlotte area, including Cabarrus, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly and Union.

About 200 Special Forces students, 500 military and civilian support personnel as well as 150 members of the general public will participate in the exercises, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Army officials have advised that Randolph County residents could see suspicious-looking military activity and vehicles over the next few weeks as they will be conducting the Robin Sage Unconventional Warfare,” the sheriff’s office said.

Don Brochu (right) speaks with Special Forces trainee SSgt Chris Buster about map co-ordinates for opposition forces during the Robin Sage training exercise. Brochu not only volunteers his time as one of the “actors” in the training but allows the Special Forces to use his land in the various scenarios. Chuck Liddy News & Observer file photo

Robin Sage is the final stage of Special Forces training before becoming a Green Beret, Business Insider reported. It’s named after an operative who was caught by the Nazis during World War II and managed to escape after more than 12 attempts, according to the media outlet.

During the training, Special Forces students are instructed to help a guerrilla force overthrow a fictional government in a country known as Pineland — which spans “about 50,000 square miles in the woods of North Carolina,” Insider reported.

Students train the guerrilla force, render medical care and build outposts while conducting “reconnaissance, raids, ambushes” and other missions reminiscent of a real battlefield.

The Robin Sage training program dates back at least 60 years, McClatchy News previously reported. But providing advance notice to the public became paramount after a soldier was killed and another hurt in 2002 when a deputy reportedly mistook the training for criminal activity.

Residents often report hearing helicopters and loud booms during the training, which continued even during the coronavirus pandemic in mid-September.

Army officials told residents at the time not to worry about the large number of outsiders coming into their communities, saying the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center and School followed “strict quarantine procedures” and everyone participating had been screened for COVID-19 in advance.