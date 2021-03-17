Gov. Cooper optimistic that all adults in NC will be eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he’s optimistic that all adults in the state will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the deadline set by President Joe Biden last week.

Biden said late last week that all states should have the vaccine available to all adults by that date.

The state moved to Group 4 of the vaccination distribution on Wednesday, starting with people who have medical conditions that make them high risk for getting COVID-19 and people who live in close settings. The rest of Group 4, which includes essential employees not already vaccinated, is set to start on April 7.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is projected to see an increase in its weekly vaccine supply due to distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use earlier in March.

North Carolina received a shipment of about 80,000 of the J&J vaccine earlier this month. Cohen said the state is projected to receive regular weekly shipments of the vaccine the last week of March or the first week in April.

Cohen said this would increase overall weekly shipments of the vaccine from about 240,000 to 350,000 doses. She said this would put the state on track to meet Biden’s goal.

As of Wednesday, over 1.3 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s 12.9% of the population and 16.5% of the adult population in North Carolina.

The state has been offering vaccines since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were first approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in mid-December. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved earlier this month.

State reopening status

The news conference comes as the state reaches the one-year mark of being under a state of emergency and other executive orders that put limitations on where people go and the size of gatherings. The current order is set to expire March 26.

In that year, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported nearly 900,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 1,999 were reported Wednesday.

Cooper said his administration expects to ease more restrictions before the current executive order expires March 26, but did not identify which restrictions.

He said the rise in people getting vaccinated will influence the state’s decisions.

“As more people are vaccinated, that does figure into what we are doing,” Cooper said.

In February, Cooper lifted the curfew, allowed bars to reopen indoors with limited capacity and raised capacity limits for sports and other gatherings.

Earlier this month, Cooper and lawmakers reached an agreement on how to reopen school districts statewide. All elementary schools must now offer an option of full-time, daily in-person instruction. School districts can decide between Plan A or Plan B, which includes six feet of social distancing, for middle and high schools. Previously, not all school systems offered in-person education this school year.

The Republican-led General Assembly moved a bill through committee on Tuesday that would require the governor to seek agreement from the rest of the Council of State for state of emergency declarations that last more than 30 days.

The Council of State includes the governor and nine other statewide elected officials including, the agriculture commissioner, attorney general and treasurer. The current makeup of the council is 6-4 Republican majority. Cooper is a Democrat. Other state legislatures around the country have also pushed back on governor powers during the pandemic.