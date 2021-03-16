Nearly one in five in NC at least partially vaccinated, DHHS reports

North Carolina reported Tuesday that 19.9% of North Carolinians are now partially vaccinated.

Over 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Carolina since they were first offered in mid-December.

Among the three vaccines being offered by the state, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given a few weeks apart, to be fully effective.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which started being administered earlier in March, requires just one dose to be effective.

Among those currently eligible to receive the vaccine are health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, those aged 65 or older and front-line essential workers.

Starting Wednesday, those with certain medical conditions that make them vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Percent positive rate continues to meet target

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with data available, 6.7% returned positive, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s an increase from Saturday’s rate of 5.2%, but over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 4.7% positive.

State health officials want that weekly average to be under the 5% that health experts say is necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus. Sunday was the ninth straight day that the state has hit that target.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 887,311 (+1,093)

Deaths: 11,722 (+13)

Tests: 10,824,621 (+16,474)

People hospitalized: 1,021 (+33)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 259 (-6)

Available ICU beds: 524 (-90)

Available inpatient beds: 5,086 (-1,066)

Patients on ventilators: 923 (+57)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 123 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,918,820

First doses administered: 1,955,674 (102%)*

Second doses arrived: 1,413,895

Second doses administered: 1,154,280 (82%)

Single shot doses arrived: 83,700

Single shot doses administered: 68,019 (81%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 127,506 (87%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 102,168 (70%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 3,407,647

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,324,467

Percent of population partially vaccinated: 19.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 12.6%

Percent of population 18 or older partially vaccinated: 25.4%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 16.2%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.6% (3.5%)

Black or African-American: 14.8% (23.1%)

White: 77.6% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.8% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 96.4% (90.2%)