North Carolina

Nearly one in five in NC at least partially vaccinated, DHHS reports

North Carolina reported Tuesday that 19.9% of North Carolinians are now partially vaccinated.

Over 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Carolina since they were first offered in mid-December.

Among the three vaccines being offered by the state, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given a few weeks apart, to be fully effective.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which started being administered earlier in March, requires just one dose to be effective.

Among those currently eligible to receive the vaccine are health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, those aged 65 or older and front-line essential workers.

Starting Wednesday, those with certain medical conditions that make them vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Percent positive rate continues to meet target

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with data available, 6.7% returned positive, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s an increase from Saturday’s rate of 5.2%, but over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 4.7% positive.

State health officials want that weekly average to be under the 5% that health experts say is necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus. Sunday was the ninth straight day that the state has hit that target.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 123 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Overall vaccine statistics:

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

By ethnicity:

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  

Celebrities

Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause

March 16, 2021 10:43 AM

National Politics

Law enforcement resuscitates kayaker who overturned in lake

March 16, 2021 10:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service