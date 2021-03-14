Possible explosive devices found near church under investigation by FBI, NC cops say

Feds are investigating after suspected incendiary devices were found near a Western North Carolina church Sunday, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The FBI is investigating “suspected incendiary devices” found Sunday near a church in Western North Carolina, local police say.

The several “small” devices were found “in the area of” East Morgan Street and Gaston Street in Brevard — near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services building, according to a news release from the Brevard Police Department.

The devices were discovered after police were called to the area around 10:30 a.m.

They had not been detonated and no injuries have been reported, according to the release.

The church posted on Facebook that members of its security team found the initial device and that it had to evacuate the building. It also canceled a meeting scheduled for Sunday evening.

“All people are safe,” it wrote.

Police evacuated “local establishments” in the area as a precaution and cordoned off the area, the release says.

The department says it’s investigating the incident along with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-862-7463, and anyone “finding a suspicious device” should “not disturb it” and call 911 or the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212, the release says.

No other information was provided as of Sunday afternoon.