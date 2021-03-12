Here’s how Sens. Burr and Tillis of NC are voting on Biden’s Cabinet nominees

After the U.S. Senate confirmed Merrick Garland as the new attorney general this week, North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis — who voted for Garland in both committee and on the floor — expressed his support for the former judge and one-time Supreme Court pick.

“I have no doubt he will serve our country well,” Tillis said in a statement.

Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina’s senior U.S. senator, have supported confirmation for the vast majority of President Joe Biden’s 16 Cabinet-level nominees so far.

Burr has voted for 12 of the Biden’s nominees so far. He has voted against two of them and missed two votes.

Tillis has voted for 11 of Biden’s picks, voting against three and missing two votes.

Their “yes” votes are in contrast to some fellow Republicans in the 100-member chamber, notably those with presidential ambitions, who have voted against almost all of the Democratic president’s picks.

North Carolina’s senators backed Michael Regan, a North Carolina native, for EPA Administrator. He was confirmed with 66 votes with 34 Republicans, many from states with fossil fuel industries, voting against him. Burr and Tillis introduced Regan at his committee hearing.

“During his time working for North Carolina, Secretary Regan demonstrated his commitment to sound environmental stewardship and to building constructive relationships with those who may have different points of view,” Burr said in a statement. “I applaud the Senate’s bipartisan support of this qualified nominee, and look forward to working with him in this new role.”

But both voted against Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security and Marcia Fudge for Housing and Urban Development. Tillis also voted against Jennifer Granholm for Energy.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has voted against 15 of the 16 picks. Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have voted “no” on 14. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has voted “no” on 13, according to The Washington Post.

The numbers could change as early as Monday. Burr and Tillis voted “no” on procedural votes for Xavier Becerra (Health and Human Services) and Deb Haaland (Interior), signaling they will vote against confirmation for the nominees.

Neither senator voted for Biden’s top legislative priority, the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan, that passed the Senate on March 6 along party lines.

Burr is in his third term in the Senate. He is not running for re-election in 2022. Tillis won his second term in November.

How Sens. Burr and Tillis voted for Biden’s Cabinet nominees

Cabinet position Name Date Vote (y/n) Burr Tillis National Intel Avril Haines Jan. 20 84-10 yes not voting Defense Lloyd Austin Jan. 22 93-2 not voting not voting Treasury Janet Yellen Jan. 25 84-15 yes yes State Antony Blinken Jan. 26 78-22 yes yes Transportation Pete Buttigieg Feb. 2 86-13 yes yes Homeland Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas Feb. 2 56-43 no no Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough Feb. 8 87-7 not voting yes UN Ambassador L. Thomas-Greenfield Feb. 23 78-20 yes yes Agriculture Thomas Vilsack Feb. 23 90-7 yes yes Energy Jennifer Granholm Feb. 25 64-35 yes no Education Miguel Cardona March 1 64-33 yes yes Commerce Gina Raimondo March 2 84-15 yes yes Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse March 3 95-4 yes yes HUD Marcia Fudge March 10 66-34 no no Attorney General Merrick Garland March 10 70-30 yes yes EPA Administrator Michael Regan March 10 66-34 yes yes

