Man’s body found after boat pulled underwater by river current, NC sheriff says

The body of a 59-year-old man who went missing on the Cape Fear River has been found after the water levels were artificially lowered, police in North Carolina said.

Search teams found Danny Bullard’s body at about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Bullard went missing around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. His boat, described as “small vessel,” was reportedly pulled into the undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam near the unincorporated community of Moncure in Chatham County.

He was “last seen floating in the middle of the Cape Fear channel” and was believed to be wearing a black life jacket at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several agencies from neighboring towns and counties were involved in the search, including emergency management in Chatham, Lee and Harnett counties and fire departments in Moncure, North Chatham and Apex. N.C. Wildlife and the N.C. State Highway Patrol also assisted.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended overnight Wednesday and resumed early Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. But it wasn’t until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped lower the water level in the river that Bullard’s body was found.

“This effort by the Corps was instrumental in the location of the body today in an area that was very likely covered in water yesterday,” the sheriff’s office said.