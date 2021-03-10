NC State plans ‘normal fall 2021 semester’ as COVID cases drop and vaccinations rise

N.C. State University students can expect to be back in classrooms for all of their classes and living in dorms on campus next fall.

Chancellor Randy Woodson announced Wednesday that NCSU will have “a normal fall 2021 semester.” N.C. State is the first local university to set plans for “pre-pandemic” operations, including full occupancy in residence halls and face-to-face classes for students and faculty.

Campus dining facilities, libraries, recreation center and other facilities will return to normal hours with increased capacity. Staff members also will return to their offices and normal workplace activities.

College campuses have managed to keep spikes in cases and clusters low this spring. Woodson credited the university’s COVID-19 testing program, safety precautions and compliance with community standards.

He also noted the decreasing numbers of COVID-19 infections in Raleigh and throughout the state, as well as the state’s accelerating vaccine rollout.

University employees and students working on campus were able to start getting vaccinated last week. All students living in campus dorms are part of Group 4, which is the next group of individuals slated to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, according to state health officials.

N.C. State is launching its on-campus vaccine clinic on March 22 and is encouraging everyone who is qualified to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The university is also prepared to continue its coronavirus testing and vaccine programs through next fall and will adjust campus operations, if necessary, based on health guidance.

Last week, UNC-Chapel Hill announced fall plans with in-person classes, more students living in dorms and a commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates who missed a ceremony last year. There will likely still be face masks, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine and isolation space on campus. UNC-CH is still working on the details for campus operations in the fall.

This story will be updated as more North Carolina colleges and universities announce plans for the fall 2021 semester.