Gov. Cooper, GOP reach deal on NC school reopening

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and leaders of the Republican-led state legislature have reached an agreement to reopen the state’s K-12 public schools to full-time daily instruction. Once Cooper signs a bill into law, schools could reopen immediately.

Cooper and state lawmakers made the announcement during an in-person press conference in downtown Raleigh Wednesday morning. The deal will allow school districts to provide full-time, daily in-person instruction to all their students.

The new legislation could pass the General Assembly later Wednesday, through a “gut and amend” bill process that fast-tracks it.

“We have reached what we think is a fair compromise that will move many students to full-time instruction,” Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, said at the press conference.

Elementary schools will be required to open under Plan A, which is full-time, in-person learning.

Middle schools and high schools will have the option to open under Plan A or Plan B, which has more social distancing. Previously, middle schools and high schools have been limited to Plan B, which school leaders say has prevented them from offering daily in-person classes to older students.

“This is good news a lot of parents have been waiting to hear around this state for months and that is the children of this state are going back to school,” House Speaker Tim Moore said at the press conference. “ This compromise bill represents an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to all agree on a process moving forward.”

Most of the state’s middle school and high school students haven’t had daily in-person instruction since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Cooper would be able to put restrictions on a school district if needed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all want the same thing: to open schools to in-person instruction for all students and to do it safely with important emergency protections,” Cooper said. “I believe, and our public health leaders agree, that we can do that safely with precautions.”

Schools under Plan A would be required to partner with the ABC Science Collaborative to share anonymous data. Special needs students would be able to choose Plan A or B. All students will continue to have a virtual option if their families choose it.

The bill is likely to go to the Senate floor for a vote later Wednesday. Then it needs to pass the House. Once signed into law, school districts would have a maximum of 21 days to open, but could also open immediately.

There have been months of disagreement between Cooper and Republican lawmakers about how to reopen schools that have been in remote learning. Berger said Tuesday that their new deal would make Senate Bill 37, the schools reopening bill that Cooper vetoed, moot.

“Coming to agreement after acrimony isn’t always easy, but it’s the right thing to do for North Carolina,” Cooper said.

School districts must act

While most K-12 public school districts currently offer at least some form of in-person education, not all schools do, and not all of those which are open offer full-time, daily instruction. It has been nearly a year since Cooper first closed schools as the pandemic spread in North Carolina.

The legislation will force some districts, such as Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County, to switch from offering limited in-person instruction to full-time in-person classes for elementary students

School districts will now also have to decide whether they want to switch to Plan A for middle schools and high schools or stick with the hybrid of in-person and online courses on Plan B.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

