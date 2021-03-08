Wrong turn led North Carolina man to an egg biscuit — and a $250,000 lottery win

A man and his coworker were on their way to a job when they took a wrong turn and ended up at a gas station off N.C. 8 a few miles shy of the Virginia border, officials said.

One breakfast biscuit and a couple of $5 scratch-off tickets later, he won the lottery.

Kevin Vaughn scratched off the top prize of $250,000 on a 20X The Cash ticket he bought at Berry Patch Market and Grill in Lawsonville, the N.C. Education Lottery said Monday in a news release. He took home $176,876 after taxes.

Vaughn is from a town of less than 2,800 people about 30 minutes east of Lawsonville called Mayodan.

According to the release, Vaughn bought a bacon and egg biscuit along with two scratch-off tickets from Berry Patch. After winning $10 on the first two tickets, he reportedly decided to buy two more.

Officials said he and his coworker were ”eating their biscuits in their truck when he saw he had won.”

“It tasted pretty good,” Vaughn said of the biscuit. “It tasted a whole lot better when I was holding that ticket in my hand. A lucky biscuit.”

The odds of Vaughn winning one of the 10 top prizes in the 20X The Cash game was 1 in 1.2 million, according to the Education Lottery.

As of Monday, there were six remaining top prizes as well as more than a dozen $10,000 cash prizes.

Vaughn told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and buy a bigger house for his family.

“It’s a big deal, because we have a lot of things we need to do,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

