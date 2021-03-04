North Carolina

COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC fall below 1,300 for first time since November

North Carolina reported 1,290 hospitalizations Thursday, the first time since Nov. 11 that fewer than 1,300 people have been in the hospital with COVID-19 across the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,502 new cases, an increase of nearly 400 from Wednesday’s new case count.

But over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 2,154 cases per day, an average that has fallen from the pandemic high of over 8,600 on Jan. 12.

Among COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday, the latest day with available data, 4.2% were positive, the fourth time in the past week of available data that the state has been under the 5% target that health officials say is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

But the seven-day average from Tuesday is still slightly above that mark at 5.2%.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Thursday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 120 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by 20 since the end of January.

Vaccine statistics reported Thursday:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

Across the state, a total of 2,644,085 doses have been administered. As of Wednesday, 998,906 North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, having received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

