$10 lottery ticket turns out to be a huge winner for North Carolina woman

A Catawba County woman’s $10 scratch-off ticket earned her a $1 million prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery release.

Gloria Adams, of Conover, claimed her winnings on Friday and had a tough decision to make.

She could choose to immediately take home a lump sum of $600,000, or receive $50,000 a year for 20 years, which adds up to a full $1 million.

Adams opted for the lump sum, which came out to $424,503 after taxes, according to a lottery release.

She purchased her 50X The Cash ticket at a Food Lion store on Springs Road in Hickory.

The 50X The Cash game started in February with six top prizes of $1 million each, and four remain to be won.