NC GOP House critics of proxy voting used practice while attending conservative event

Two North Carolina Republicans who have criticized Democrats in the U.S. House for allowing voting by proxy used the practice this week while they attended a conference for conservatives in Florida.

U.S. Reps. Ted Budd and Madison Cawthorn spoke Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, as their House colleagues voted on the latest coronavirus relief package. They allowed another North Carolina representative to vote on their behalf.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was scheduled for a House vote late Friday. It is the top priority of President Joe Biden and is expected to pass, largely along party lines.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives instituted proxy voting last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time the House has ever allowed remote voting. Republicans sued to block the change, but their suit was dismissed.

Budd introduced a bill last year that would withhold pay from any lawmaker that voted remotely or by proxy, saying at the time that “outsourcing the duty of a member of Congress is unconstitutional and wrong.”

In July, Cawthorn, then a candidate for U.S. House, tweeted that Democrats who vote by proxy are “cowards for hiding and not showing up to work.”

But on Thursday and Friday this week, Budd and Cawthorn had Rep. Patrick McHenry, another North Carolina Republican, vote on their behalf.

Both Budd and Cawthorn used standard language in their letters to the House assigning someone as their proxy, which are required. They both wrote they were “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”

Budd, who is considering a run for Senate in 2022, was in Orlando delivering a short speech about education.

“After Democrats rearranged the House schedule with extremely late notice, Rep. Budd was forced to proxy vote for the first time,” Budd spokesman Curtis Kalin wrote Friday in response to questions about Budd and proxy voting.

The House was originally scheduled to be off Friday, but Democrats announced a change to the schedule on Feb. 16 in order to finish work on the coronavirus relief package.

“Rep. Budd remains philosophically opposed to proxy voting, which is why he has already donated his congressional salary for the days he proxy-voted to the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund to support restaurants who were shut down during the pandemic,” Kalin wrote.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Banner Elk Republican, also attended the CPAC conference Friday. She did not have a proxy vote for her for an earlier vote Friday. Foxx was also critical of voting by proxy, calling it irresponsible and degrading to the integrity of House.

With Budd and Cawthorn voting by proxy this week, more than half of the North Carolina delegation has voted that way at some point. Democratic Reps. Alma Adams, G.K. Butterfield and David Price have voted by proxy at times over the last year. Republican Reps. Greg Murphy and McHenry have also voted by proxy.

The Senate does not allow proxy voting.

