FEMA to launch mass COVID vaccination site in Greensboro, one of 18 in country

The federal government is launching a mass vaccination site in Greensboro that will be able to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people a day, White House officials announced Friday.

The Four Seasons Centre site will open on March 10 and will be one of 18 such sites across the country. It is the only federal site announced in North Carolina.

March 10 is also the day that Gov. Roy Cooper has targeted for all of the state’s frontline essential workers to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, teachers are eligible, but others like agricultural workers, firefighters and police officers are not yet.

“This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The Four Seasons site will be appointment-only for at least eight weeks, according to a White House release. It will have be open seven days a week and can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.

Drive-thru and walkup vaccinations will be available at the site, but federal officials also said that it will support vaccination centers in yet-to-be determined nearby areas.

Federal officials selected the site using the CDC’s social vulnerability index.

