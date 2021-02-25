North Carolina

NC hits 5% positive target for COVID-19 testing for first time since September

North Carolina has crossed a critical COVID-19 testing benchmark for the first time since late September, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, the last day for which data was available, the state reported that 4.5% of tests came back positive.

That’s the first time since Sept. 24 that the positivity rate has been below 5%, a target long held by North Carolina’s health leaders. Last year, the World Health Organization recommended that a positivity rate of under 5% be maintained for at least two weeks before government officials consider reopening.

As COVID-19 surged in North Carolina throughout the holiday season and in the ensuing weeks, the single-day positivity rate reached a high of 17.1%, on Jan. 4. Since that day, though, the positivity rate has generally trended downard.

The seven-day average is used to give a better sense of general trends than single-day totals, as the average better accounts for highs and lows.

On Jan. 4, the seven-day average positivity rate reached 15.1%. By Jan. 29, it had dipped below 10% and has continued to decline since.

With Tuesday’s testing, the seven-day average positivity rate was 5.9%, nearing the 5% target. That indicates the spread of the virus has slowed over the past eight weeks.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Thursday, with changes from the previous day:

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

