1 dead, 2 in critical condition after NC county’s 2nd triple shooting in just days

A 49-year-old man died and two others were hospitalized in critical condition after a triple shooting near Crowders Mountain State Park on Monday night, police said.

Gaston County Police said officers found Christopher Lee Brooks dead after responding to a call of a shooting at his home in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Drive about 7:30 p.m.

Two others who were shot were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment, police said. Police declined to release their names immediately.

Police said they have no description of a suspect and urge anyone with information to call Gaston County police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Monday’s triple shooting is the second in Gaston County in less than a week.

Late Thursday, two men were killed and a third was hospitalized after a shooting along a rural stretch of road in Gaston County late Thursday, police said.

Police said officers found 22-year-old Robert Lucas “Luke” Gibby of Bessemer City and 19-year-old Adam Kale Wood of Kings Mountain dead near the intersection of Lowery Wood Road and Lewis Farm Road, just north of Kings Mountain.

On Sunday, police arrested 19-year-old Michael Shane Barnes of Taylorsville on warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, police said two more suspects had been arrested: Kaleb Isiah Carver, 21, of Taylorsville and a juvenile. Both are in the Gaston County Jail on the same charges as Barnes.

Police found Gibby and Wood after responding to a 911 call about a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

About two hours later, 21-year-old Todd Payton Lee Waggoner of Winston Salem entered Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries, about 110 miles from the shooting scene, police said.