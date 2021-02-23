Belk files Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Houston, giving the retail icon a lifeline

The Charlotte department store chain formally filed bankruptcy after announcing restructuring plans last month. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Once one of Charlotte’s top companies, Belk filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Houston late Tuesday. It’s the first step in the Charlotte retail icon’s reorganization plan that will see its owner, Sycamore Partners, cede a large stake of the company to its lenders while maintaining control.

If approved, the bankruptcy plan is slated to give Belk a new infusion of capital and cut its debt load by about $450 million.

The hearing for the bankruptcy, which is expected to be completed in a quick 24 hours, is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST Wednesday.

A little more than five years since the Belk family sold the department store for about $3 billion, Belk found itself bankrupt after a daunting debt load, shifting consumers tastes and a dying business model were all magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic directly resulted in drastic declines in sales, revenue, and liquidity,” said Belk Chief Financial Officer William Langley in a filing connected with the bankruptcy.

“Belk stands here today with an actionable and comprehensive solution to its capital structure and liquidity issues,” Langley said.

After struggling financially for much of 2020, Sycamore announced that Belk would file bankruptcy and restructure in January.

The bankruptcy will not result in the liquidation of the stores, as has happened with other retail bankruptcies.

Belk has pledged to have no layoffs or stores closures as a part of the bankruptcy. Still, filings that Belk distributed to lenders hint that cuts could come after it is out of bankruptcy.

On top of all of that, the long term sustainability of a department store like Belk is uncertain.

Middlebrow department stores like Belk have seen interest wane for years, as stores like TJMaxx, Sephora and Lululemon took their shoppers. In a bid to capture changing tastes, CEO Lisa Harper said that Belk would emphasize home goods, outdoor apparel and activewear going forward, according to the bankruptcy publication Reorg Research.

The bankruptcy has evoked bittersweet memories of many in the Charlotte area, for whom Belk was the place to buy a prom dress or their first job. With its headquarters on Tyvola Road in Charlotte, Belk has about 17,000 employees throughout the South.

The Belk family that had controlled the business since it began in 1888 was active in Charlotte’s civic and philanthropic life, and the Belk name is omnipresent in Charlotte, on stadiums and freeways. While the stores will remain, the bankruptcy signals a potential end of an era where Belk was not just a local store but a civic institution.

Unexpected venue

Unexpected venue

The venue for the bankruptcy, the Southern District of Texas, may appear a bit out of place because Belk has no stores in Houston. But the district is a hotbed of U.S. bankruptcies.

U.S. bankruptcy law effectively lets companies choose where they go bankrupt. Belk joined Nieman Marcus and others in choosing the Houston venue where the judges turn around major corporate reorganizations faster than anywhere else.

Belk’s plan to be in and out of bankruptcy in just 24 hours is possible because Sycamore got Belk’s creditors to approve terms of the deal in advance in what’s known as a pre-packaged bankruptcy. Pre-approval leaves fewer people with the ability to raise objections and gum up the works of a bankruptcy that is in-process.

In a series of proposed filings made in advance of Tuesday’s bankruptcy petition, Belk requested the court’s permission to allow it to continue to do everything from paying employees to operating its gift card program.

The bankruptcy judge, Marvin Isgur, will likely grant Belk’s requests, allowing the company to continue business as usual for a period of time.

