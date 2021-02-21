NC reports 2,500 new COVID cases, fifth straight day of fewer hospitalizations

North Carolina reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and fewer related hospitalizations Sunday, as the state’s numbers continue to trend down in the wake of the holiday surge.

It’s the fifth day in a row that hospitalizations have gone down, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The latest numbers show 1,647 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, 61 fewer than the day before. The state hasn’t seen so few hospitalizations since Thanksgiving. North Carolina data on hospitalizations is based on reporting from 95% of hospitals statewide.

Since the pandemic began last March, 10,962 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina, the state reported Sunday. That’s 30 more deaths than had been reported the day before, but deaths do not all occur on the day they are reported. The deadliest day of the pandemic remains Jan. 15, which saw the deaths of 115 people.

The state has said it needs roughly 5% or fewer of tests returning positive to better control the spread of the virus. As of Friday, that figure was 5.9% across the state.

Here are other COVID-19 statistics released Sunday, with changes from the day before:

Total cases: 842,637 (+2,541)





Deaths: 10,962 (+30)

Tests: 9,926,578 (+45,518)

Hospitalizations: 1,647 (-61)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 402 (-7)

Available ICU beds: 577 (+66)

Available inpatient beds: 5,904 (+575)

Patients on ventilators: 937 (-56)

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,154,300

First doses administered: 1,196,904 (104%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 608,560 (83%)

Vaccine doses administered in N.C. through the federal long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 109,223 (72%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 62,655 (42%)

A total of 1,835,001 doses have been administered across the state.

*Doses administered can exceed doses arrived because in some instances health care providers are able to get an extra dose from each vial of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.