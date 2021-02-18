NC governor says school reopening bill still needs some work before he approves it

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he wants to have further discussions with legislative leaders before deciding what to do with a bill that would require school districts to give students the option of in-person learning.

Cooper said bills should require schools to comply with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ guidelines for returning to in-person learning while also allowing local leaders to respond to emergencies.

“The bill that legislators just passed fails on both of these fronts,” Cooper said. “It is critical for teachers and students that we get this right.”

The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 37 this week, requiring school systems to offer Plan A to special needs students and either Plan A or Plan B for all students. There is a mask requirement at all schools. Plan B includes six feet of social distancing, while Plan A does not. Cooper has objected to the minimal social distancing in Plan A for older students.

The current state guidance calls for Plan A for K-5 and Plan B or C for 6-12. SB 37 allows both plans for K-12. Both Cooper’s plan and the bill include still offering an online-only option for students statewide.

Most school systems already have offered in-person learning, though some had paused it after winter break. Cooper has urged school systems that had been closed to in-person classes to reopen, though he stopped short of mandating it. Several more school districts have chosen to reopen in recent weeks.

Before the legislature passed the bill on Feb. 17, Cooper sent a statement via a press release:

“Children should be back in the classroom safely and I can sign this legislation if it adheres to DHHS health safety guidance for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies. This bill currently falls short on both of these fronts,” Cooper said.

The Republican-sponsored bill received enough bipartisan support from Democratic lawmakers that they could override a veto, if Cooper vetoes it. The governor has 10 days to sign or veto a bill, or if he does nothing by that time, it becomes law without his signature.

Teachers and other school staff are next in line for vaccines, starting Feb. 24. They will be the first group of front-line essential workers eligible in the next phase of vaccinations.

School sports are allowed with several restrictions, including masks. About 40,000 people have signed an online petition to allow more than 100 spectators at outdoor high school sporting events. Senate Republicans also filed a bill Thursday that would raise the capacity limit on outdoor high school sport venues.

Vaccine delays

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines this week have been delayed due to winter weather, likely causing the postponement of vaccination appointments.

No doses of the Moderna vaccine have been shipped, according to DHHS, a category that includes 99,500 first doses and 63,800 second doses. DHHS also said that “a limited number” of Pfizer vaccines have been shipped.

The state does not have enough doses on-hand to cover the delayed supply, per a DHHS release. Vaccine providers should base their appointment schedule on the amount of vaccine they already have, according to the state health department.