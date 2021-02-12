NCDOT shifts its approach to clearing homeless camps from along state’s highways

The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will take a less aggressive approach to removing people living under its bridges and along its highways after it drew criticism for clearing a homeless camp in Asheville last week.

NCDOT says it will abide by guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say clearing homeless camps during the coronavirus pandemic can increase the spread of COVID-19. Ronald Keeter Jr., NCDOT’s chief engineer, shared the guidelines with division engineers across the state this week at the request of Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette.

“We have been directed not to take action related to people experiencing homelessness located in the right of way or under roadways unless and until it has been determined there is an immediate safety risk to the public,” Keeter wrote in a memo to the 14 division engineers.

“If there is an immediate safety risk, NCDOT will work with local officials and partner organizations to collaboratively develop a plan that follows CDC guidelines and protects everyone involved,” Keeter wrote.

In an interview, Keeter said NCDOT has seen in increase in homeless camps in highway rights of way in all of the state’s largest cities. In the past, when the department determined an encampment posed a safety risk to people living there or to passing motorists, it would call the local police or sheriff’s office to have the people removed before cleaning up what they leave behind.

Now, Keeter said, the first call will be to the local government to try to develop a plan with law enforcement and private relief groups before a camp is cleared.

“We’re reaching out to more folks to try to reach a consensus on what we do,” he said.

NCDOT has long contended with people seeking refuge or a place to sleep under its bridges or in wooded areas along highways. Three years ago, at the request of the City of Durham, the department posted “no trespassing” signs along the Durham Freeway near the Chapel Hill Street interchange as the city sought a safer place for people in a homeless camp there.

Clearing of Asheville homeless camp criticized

NCDOT determined that the encampment in downtown Asheville, under the Interstate 240 bridge over North Lexington Avenue, posed a safety risk because it was close to traffic and because people were setting fires under the bridge. The local NCDOT office asked the Asheville Police Department to have officers on hand when it dismantled the camp on Feb. 1.

A police spokeswoman told the Asheville Times Citizen the officers were there “as advocates, not enforcement,” and arranged for transportation and tried to contact a local homeless advocacy organization.

Another advocacy group, BeLoved Asheville, called the clearing of the camp in the winter “immoral, deeply troubling and potentially deadly,” and encouraged people to complain to NCDOT Secretary Boyette.

Meanwhile, the city issued a statement saying the removal of the camp did “not align with the City of Asheville’s typical practice in handling homeless camps.” The statement said the city would meet with local NCDOT representatives to see how they could work together “to lessen the impact on our most vulnerable population” in the future.

Keeter said NCDOT could have done better getting the city involved and taking time to develop a plan for removing the camp. He said the department is also reaching out to other state transportation departments and cities in other states to see how they handle homeless camps along highways.

“I think you can always improve your process,” Keeter said. “If we see something that we feel addresses it better than we’re doing, then we’ll adopt any policy that’s better than what we have.”