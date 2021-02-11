Wake County launches mass COVID-19 vaccination site at PNC Arena

Cars lined up to get into PNC Arena’s parking lot on Thursday for the COVID-19 vaccine shot instead of a sporting event, the first time Wake County has offered a large-scale drive-through vaccination.

The county partnered with the Centennial Authority, WakeMed, Duke Health and UNC REX to host the event, which was by appointment only. A similar effort will take place on Saturday, with organizers expecting to vaccinate more than 2,100 people over the two days.

By adding the PNC Arena site, Wake County Public Health significantly increased the number of people it can vaccinate in a single day. Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s pharmacy director, said the county health department now has the capacity to vaccinate about 1,000 people at PNC Arena, up to 800 people at its two existing vaccination sites on county property and an additional 100 people with teams sent into neighborhoods.

“It’s pretty remarkable that today we’ll be vaccinating close to 1,900 people in a single day,” Wittes said. “And it’s a mass vaccination thing, but it’s not a high capacity event it’s not a thing like that, it’s just normal business here in Wake County.”

Organizers had three tents set up side-by-side near the arena’s east entrance, with vaccinations happening on both sides of each tent. Once people were vaccinated, they followed cones to a nearby parking lot where they waited for 15 minutes to make sure there were no adverse reactions.

Right now, those who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine are limited to health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and anyone who is at least 65 years old. But on Feb. 24, any school or childcare staff will become eligible for the vaccine and on March 10 anyone who is a front-line essential worker will become eligible.

With more people eligible to take the shot and supplies hopefully opening up, efforts like the one at PNC Arena will take on importance, said Dr. Chris DiRienzo, WakeMed’s chief medical officer.

“When I think about the way to safely and efficiently get vaccine to lots of folks, these kinds of large-scale, safe drive-through processes are super important,” DiRienzo said. He added that it is also important to keep staffing efforts that physically go into communities to ensure access for people who don’t have transportation or can’t make it to a site like PNC Arena.

Patti Jenkins was among those who got her shot Thursday morning. Jenkins said there was some wait time to get into the facility, but the vaccination process took mere minutes once she was registered.

The vaccine was injected into a tattoo of an alpaca on Jenkins’ arm, a keepsake of her time volunteering with animals in Peru.

Many of Jenkins’ family in South Carolina contracted COVID-19, she said, after pushing back against mask mandates and questioning the serious of the virus. She did not attend family Christmas, because they would not wear masks amid mounting COVID-19 cases.

Jenkins said that while she was eager to get the shot, she probably would have waited for a little bit had her families members not fallen ill. Now, even with it, she says she will keep taking precautions.

“I still intend to be safe, (wearing a) mask and all that stuff,” Jenkins said, “but I do feel a little bit safe, so especially after March 4, I’ll feel even safer.”