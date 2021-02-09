An oral drug developed at UNC could be used to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections

A drug developed at UNC Chapel Hill is “extremely effective” at both preventing COVID-19 infections and treating those who have already contracted the virus, according to a study published Tuesday in Nature, a leading scientific journal.

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Gillings School of Public Health tested the drug, EIDD-2801, on human lung tissue that had been implanted into mice. The drug prevents the virus from replicating.

The results “indicate the EIDD-2801 may not only be efficacious in treating and preventing COVID-19, it could also prove to be highly effective against future coronavirus outbreaks as well,” Ralph Baric, the William Kenan Distinguised Professor of Epidemiology at UNC, said in a prepared statement.

EIDD-2801 is taken orally at 12 hour intervals.

Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials are underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.