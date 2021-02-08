‘Second time I’ve won a second chance’: NC lottery player scores another lucky prize

A North Carolina woman hit the jackpot, and it wasn’t her first time scoring a lucky prize.

Helen Magda, a Wake County resident, was checking her email when she discovered her $150,000 win, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“You know I always thought I’d be cool as a cucumber if I ever won a lot of money,” Magda said Monday in a news release. “But that went totally down the drain.”

Magda is “no stranger” to winning the lottery, according to officials. She has now scored two prizes after entering her lottery tickets in second-chance drawings.

“This is the second time I’ve won a second chance,” Magda said in the news release. “The first time I won $500.”

Magda’s latest entry beat 30 million other tickets to snag the last top prize in the Holiday Luck Second Chance Drawing game, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Magda, who lives in Willow Spring, kept $106,125 after taxes. She said the prize money will “definitely go to pay off bills,” officials said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.