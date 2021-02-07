North Carolina

Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in North Carolina, lottery officials say

Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in North Carolina, lottery officials say.
Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in North Carolina, lottery officials say. North Carolina Education Lottery

A lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket in North Carolina just won $1 million — but may not know it yet.

The $2 ticket, purchased at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh, won a $1 million prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to a Sunday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

It was the biggest prize won nationally in the drawing, the release says.

The “lucky ticket” matched the numbers on all five white balls, which were 1-16-48-49-65, lottery officials say.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will increase to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million in cash after nobody won the jackpot on Saturday, the lottery release says

“The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” lottery officials say.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls, plus the Powerball.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  

Business

Georgia city seeks grant to start flights to North Carolina

February 07, 2021 1:55 PM

North Carolina

Deputy released from hospital after traffic stop shooting

February 07, 2021 12:44 PM

Celebrities

DJ gets a black bear visit during solo techno house party

February 07, 2021 12:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service