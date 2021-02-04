Assistant principal at NC elementary school arrested on child sex charge

An assistant principal at an Iredell County elementary school was charged with a child sex offense this week, police and school officials said Thursday.

Shaun Michael Bock, an assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School in Mooresville, was arrested by Mooresville police on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a police news release.

According to North Carolina law, the charge involves filming, photographing, distributing, buying or sharing images of a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Bock, who lives in Mooresville, was suspended on Wednesday pending the police investigation, Iredell-Statesville Schools officials said.

The child is not a student in the school system, according to an Iredell-Statesville Schools news release.

Bock has served in his role at Coddle Creek Elementary since July 2020, school system officials said.

“We will work in full cooperation with authorities to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated,” Iredell-Statesville Superintendent Jeff James said in the release. “Our children are our most precious asset. Our job is to protect our children at all cost.”