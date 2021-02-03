NC senator from Charlotte area tests positive for coronavirus

Natasha Marcus

State Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Democrat from Davidson, tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“I have not been to work in person since January 13th, have not attended social gatherings, and have limited trips outside my home to just a couple trips a week for essential needs,” Marcus said in the post. “I hope that I’ve avoided spreading it to anyone else and that this news serves as a reminder to be extra careful in our efforts to combat this contagious virus.”

Jan. 13 was the first day of North Carolina’s legislative session.

Marcus is the fifth state legislator to have publicly announced that they contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

Marcus did not immediately return a phone call or voicemail requesting comment.

Sen. Michael Lee, a Republican from Wilmington, also tested positive for the coronavirus Jan. 28, WWAY reported. Both Marcus and Lee were absent from the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers are not required to wear masks in the Legislative Building. Most wear them on the House and Senate floor when they are not speaking. Some legislators do not wear masks elsewhere in the building and take their masks off when speaking.

Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican from Lumberton, contracted the virus over the summer. Sen. Bill Rabon, a Republican from Winnabow, and Rep. Brian Turner, a Democrat from Asheville, attended a duck hunting trip in January, and both tested positive for the virus.

Following the trip, no other members of the legislature who attended said they contracted the virus. Freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, along with state Sen. Jim Perry, a Republican from Kinston, and state Rep. John Bell, a Republican from Goldsboro, all tested negative, they said.