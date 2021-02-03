NC sees highest number of reported COVID deaths in a day since the pandemic began

North Carolina reported 169 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest single day total since the pandemic began.

The previous high of reported deaths in a day was on Dec. 30.

January was the deadliest month of the pandemic as DHHS reported 2,587 deaths across the state.

As of Wednesday, 9,578 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

The deaths reported each day do not necessarily occur on the date reported, but are typically reported within hours up to a few days, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Reported dates of death can change upon further investigation.

DHHS reported 12,079 new cases on Wednesday, but a majority of these are delayed reports from December and January caused by an error in case reporting from FastMed Urgent clinics across the state, according to a news release from DHHS.

When accounting for the delay from FastMed, 4,167 new cases were reported from the past day, an increase of over 1,200 from Tuesday’s new case count. From the delay in FastMed reporting, 7,912 were reported from December and January.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by 35 to 2,706, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.