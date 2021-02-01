Duck hunters kidnapped and robbed of their weapons, North Carolina police say

Duck hunters were kidnapped and robbed of their weapons in North Carolina on Thursday, officials say.

Four people were heading back from a duck hunting trip when they encountered people near their cars, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Two suspects are accused of holding the hunters against their will and taking money and weapons from the group, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a Facebook post.

One hunter was shot, leading to non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Officials said the events unfolded in Maple Hill, roughly 85 miles southeast of Fayetteville.

One of the suspects, James Farland Jr., is in custody and facing robbery, kidnapping and assault charges, according to deputies. His bond is set at $300,000, state records show, and he’s scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10.

The sheriff’s office as of Monday afternoon said it was still searching for the other suspect, identified as 26-year-old Tyrese Daquon Lee.

Anyone who knows Lee’s location is asked to call 911 or Pender County officials at 910-259-1212.