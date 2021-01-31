More than a foot of snow possible in parts of North Carolina mountains, NWS says

The areas in pink are under a Winter Storm Warning, meaning heavy snow is possible in elevations above 3,500 feet. National Weather Service

Some areas of the North Carolina mountains could see heavy snow starting Sunday night, forecasters say.

Periods of heavy snowfall are possible mainly in areas along the Tennessee border starting late Sunday and through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Greenville-Spartanburg office, which covers portions of Western North Carolina.

Elevations over 3,500 feet in Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties will be under a winter storm warning from midnight until 1 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service says. Areas of those counties below 3,500 feet are under a winter weather advisory for the same time period.

A winter weather advisory will also be issued for elevations over 3,500 feet in Buncombe County.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for counties highlighted in pink at elevations above 3500 ft. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations below 3500 ft and above 3500 ft for Buncombe County. Old Man Winter apparently never takes a break, so we don't either! pic.twitter.com/9UCxs0dnvS — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 31, 2021

Heavy snow is expected in areas included in the warning, forecasters say. In Graham, Haywood and Swain counties, “accumulations of up to 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts” are possible, according to the NWS. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

In Avery, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties, “accumulations of up 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts” are possible, the weather service says.

“A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring,” the weather service says. “Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

For areas under the advisory, up to 4 inches of snow are expected with wind gusts up to 40 mph in some areas.

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” forecasters say. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”

The Charlotte area had a slight chance of snow over the weekend with little or no accumulation expected. But no hazardous weather statements were active in the area as of Sunday evening.

In central North Carolina, “light freezing drizzle and patchy dense fog” are possible Sunday night in Person, Granville, Vance, Warren and Halifax counties, the weather service says. Other areas could see “patchy, dense” fog.

Parts of North Carolina along the Virginia border could see freezing fog into Monday morning.

“This fog along with any lingering moisture and slush on area roads and sidewalks will freeze as temperatures hover around freezing,” the NWS says. “This may result in slick spots or patchy black ice. Use caution while driving.”

This comes after a light snow fell in parts central North Carolina early Thursday. Up to three inches were reported near the Triangle while areas closer to the Virginia borders saw 5 inches or more.