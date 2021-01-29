NC reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths in daily update for third straight day

North Carolina reported 111 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the third straight day that the state has reported over 100 deaths in its daily update.

It’s the seventh time in the past nine days and the 12th time in January that the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported over 100 deaths.

January’s COVID-19 death toll is now over 2,400, more than 26% of coronavirus deaths statewide since the pandemic began 10 months ago.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 99 deaths per day.

As of Friday, 9,157 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

DHHS reported 6,959 new cases on Friday, 469 more than Thursday’s new case count.

Over the last week, DHHS has reported an average of 5,846 new cases per day. It’s the lowest seven-day average since Dec. 10.

There are now 3,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state with 97% of hospitals reporting. That’s the lowest daily hospitalization count since Dec. 23.

Among the tests reported on Wednesday, the latest day with data available, 8.7% returned positive.

That’s down from Tuesday’s rate of 8.1%, and a significant decrease from the 17.1% DHHS reported on Jan. 4, a pandemic high.

State health officials have said they want the positive rate at 5% or lower. The rate hasn’t been that low since Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

ICU and hospital capacity

DHHS reported 432 available intensive care unit beds on Friday, the highest since Dec. 28.

Of the 2,039 ICU beds in use, 644 are adult COVID-19 patients. That number has decreased from the 880 reported on Jan. 16.

Available inpatient beds across the state are now at 4,915, an increase of 170 from Thursday, but down from the 5,353 available reported on Monday.

The inpatient beds in use are not all COVID-19 patients, and the fluctuation in available beds do not indicate a surge in patients, according to DHHS.

As of Friday, 83% of ICU beds and 77% of inpatient beds are in use statewide.